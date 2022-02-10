Black History Month
Nice and dry weather continues. Cooler for Sunday.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Nice weather day after day! What more could you ask for? You know the drill... it’s cold this morning. It’s pleasant this afternoon. Skies will bring plenty of sunshine today but this time around there may be a few passing clouds from time to time. So, how’s that for variety?! The next big change we will notice to our weather will be this weekend as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the 60s today through Saturday and will drop into the 50s Sunday behind the front. Hardly any rain is expected with this front over the weekend but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. It probably won’t be enough to bother any outdoor activities, events, and parades. The chill from this front will last from Sunday into Valentine’s Day Monday. After that brief cool snap, expect temperatures to rebound next Tuesday and beyond. Looking ahead to the second half of next week, long-range data suggests a wetter pattern. So, take advantage of these dry and sunny days now while they last.

