Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

16-year-old arrested after armed home invasion in St. Martin, deputies say

The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner’s son and demanded any guns that were in the...
The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner’s son and demanded any guns that were in the house.(KCTV5 News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old accused of robbing some homeowners in St. Martin at gunpoint.

Deputies say the home invasion happened Sunday evening on Feb 6. The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner’s son and demanded any guns that were in the house. The sheriff says the suspect took a rifle and took off.

The teen was arrested Wednesday morning at St. Martin High School, according to deputies. At this time, the teen is being charged as an adult and had his initial court hearing on Thursday.

Jackson County Court Judge Mark Watts ordered that the teen be held without bond due to the severity of the charges. He will be in court next month for a preliminary hearing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
Pitipong Daengbunga, pictured left, is charged with homicide in the death of 42-year-old Jamie...
Biloxi murder suspect out of prison just four months for heinous attack on different woman
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Postmarked: coordinated crime through mail
‘This is literally a criminal conspiracy’: Criminals are stealing, editing and depositing mailed checks, leaving a trail of pain across New Orleans
Three month old La'Mello Parker died after being caught in the middle of a shootout between law...
Biloxi Police complete investigation into 3-month-old’s death in I-10 shootout

Latest News

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 265 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths...
1,661 COVID cases, 53 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Jazz Fest 2022 daily lineup released
Jazz Fest 2022: See the complete daily music lineup
Three month old La'Mello Parker died after being caught in the middle of a shootout between law...
Biloxi Police complete investigation into 3-month-old’s death in I-10 shootout