16-year-old arrested after armed home invasion in St. Martin, deputies say

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old accused of robbing some homeowners in St. Martin at gunpoint.

Deputies say the home invasion happened Sunday evening on Feb 6. The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner’s son and demanded any guns that were in the house. The sheriff says the suspect took a rifle and took off.

The teen was arrested Wednesday morning at St. Martin High School, according to deputies. At this time, the teen is being charged as an adult and had his initial court hearing on Thursday.

Jackson County Court Judge Mark Watts ordered that the teen be held without bond due to the severity of the charges. He will be in court next month for a preliminary hearing.

