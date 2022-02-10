Police asking for help locating missing Gulfport man with disability

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who’s been for over a week.

Edward Earl Charles was last seen near the 15000 block of Community Road on the morning of January 31, 2022. He’s described as a 49-year-old black man, 6′03″, 208 lbs. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen near the 15000 block of Community Road on the morning of January 31, 2022 (Gulfport Police Department)

Authorities say he is disabled and requires the use of a wheelchair.

Anyone with any information or the known location of Charles, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.