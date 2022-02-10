Police asking for help locating missing Gulfport man with disability
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who’s been for over a week.
Edward Earl Charles was last seen near the 15000 block of Community Road on the morning of January 31, 2022. He’s described as a 49-year-old black man, 6′03″, 208 lbs. He also has brown eyes and black hair.
Authorities say he is disabled and requires the use of a wheelchair.
Anyone with any information or the known location of Charles, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
