Gulfport family starts over after fire

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When Michael Davison’s house caught on fire on Saturday, he did the most important thing: get his family out safely. Now the couple and their 9-year-old son have to start over. His neighbors were the first to offer a helping hand.

“We’ve been doing what we can but you know my neighbors have been great, they have been real good,” Davison said on Wednesday.

“(We) pitched in, raised some money to help him get the trash bin so we could help as much as we can,” said neighbor Arties Moody, Jr. “We kind of like to stick together here in the neighborhood, you know.”

In addition to being neighbors, both men are veterans.

Davison did not have insurance. He bought the house as-is after Hurricane Zeta and couldn’t get insurance because of existing roof damage. So now he will do as much work as he can when he has the materials to get it done.

On Wednesday, his neighbor Wille Wanzo and his wife were out offering whatever they could to help, including lunch. Wanzo had contacted WLOX and suggested the story.

“I’m gonna do my part, and if somebody wants to help me, of course I’m going to take the help,” Davison said. “But I’m gonna do what I got to do.”

Davison estimates that it will take $100,000 to rebuild, but he points to two bedrooms and the kitchen that only have smoke damage as a good place to start.

“I wouldn’t call it totaled, because I’m a builder,” he said with an optimistic smile. " And so I told them what really looks bad to other people I can see the recreation with no problem.”

Give him some wood, and he said he can make it happen.

“Everybody is like ‘what can I do?’ and I say go to Lowes and get a gift card,” he said. “I’m not telling you what to put on it, because $10 will buy two or three 2X4s, and that’s what I’m going to need is building materials.”

With his optimism, he will find a way to make it happen.

