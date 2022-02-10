Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins man won big playing slots at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday.
According to Pearl River Resort’s Director of Public Relations, Erica Clemons Moore, Terry M., hit a jackpot of $419,754 while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.
