Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino

For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1...
For more information on Bok Homa Casino and all Pearl River Resort's properties, call 1 (800)-447-3257 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins man won big playing slots at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday.

Terry M., of Collins, won a $419,754 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition...
Terry M., of Collins, won a $419,754 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.

According to Pearl River Resort’s Director of Public Relations, Erica Clemons Moore, Terry M., hit a jackpot of $419,754 while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.

The jackpot was won at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The jackpot was won at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

