Collins man wins big jackpot playing slots at Bok Homa Casino

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins man won big playing slots at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday.

Terry M., of Collins, won a $419,754 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine. (Bok Homa Casino)

According to Pearl River Resort’s Director of Public Relations, Erica Clemons Moore, Terry M., hit a jackpot of $419,754 while playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine.

The jackpot was won at Bok Homa Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 9. (Bok Homa Casino)

