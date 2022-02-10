Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

16-year-old arrested for making bomb threats at several DC schools, police say

People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event at the high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday accused of making bomb threats at several area high schools this week.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone Wednesday: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School. An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

Students were evacuated at all schools, but police found no explosives.

The string of threats Wednesday followed another bomb threat Tuesday in which second gentleman Doug Emhoff was ushered out of Dunbar High School. He was at the school to meet with students and faculty for a Black History Month event.

Police have not said if they believe the 16-year-old made Tuesday’s bomb threat involving Emhoff. The teen, who was not named, is accused of making the eight bomb threats Wednesday. He is charged with making terrorist threats.

Federal authorities are aiding in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitipong Daengbunga, pictured left, is charged with homicide in the death of 42-year-old Jamie...
Biloxi murder suspect out of prison just four months for heinous attack on different woman
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
Postmarked: coordinated crime through mail
‘This is literally a criminal conspiracy’: Criminals are stealing, editing and depositing mailed checks, leaving a trail of pain across New Orleans
House bill designed to create more opportunities for home-based businesses.
Bill moving through legislature would reduce restrictions on home-based businesses

Latest News

Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.
Security guard added eyes to avant-garde painting, Russian gallery says
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Everyone has less money because of drug costs
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases...
Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone