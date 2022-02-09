PRC Bak Pak program in crisis mode with cash shortfall

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, there is plenty of food to pack.

The price for food continues to go up and the number of elementary students served by the faith-based Southern Pearl River County Bak Pak program continues to grow, every day.

The number is now up to 246.

That’s the highest number ever the program has ever served. The most recent addition was announced at a fundraising event at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Picayune.

“The counselor texted me and she said, ‘Can we please add one child at South Side Lower because the mother contacted me and said that she is having trouble providing food for her child and could we please put her child on our list,” program director Lauren Cumberland recalled through tears. “Of course, the child is on the list now.”

It’s that emotional connection to children they don’t even know, and a calling from God, that keeps Cumberland motivated.

“I enjoy it knowing that we are helping these children,” she said. “Even though we don’t know them by name, and we only know a number. It feels like I’m doing something to improve the world and making it a better place than it was before.”

Beverly Walley heads up the program.

“Kids just eat at my heart, and the thought that they are hungry kids out there and parents who are just worried and have to get somewhere and ask for money for help, it just breaks my heart,” she said.

However, the Bak Pak program is in a crisis.

It will cost about $39,000 to provide the meals every weekend until the end of school, but the program is about $10,000 short, and the multi-denominational service is leaning on each other more than ever for finance and faith.

“God gave us all these children to help care of because God gets the glory in the end,” said Mary Ohrmandt of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Picayune. “And, if He’s given some of us the ability to do that and the means to do that, then I feel like that’s part of my God-given right to do it.”

The program serves public school children up to the sixth grade, but directors hope one day to extend that to junior high and high school students.

“Hunger and poverty don’t stop at sixth grade,” Cumberland said.

If you would like to help, checks should be made out to First United Methodist Church of Picayune Bak Pak.

The address is 323 North Haugh Ave., Picayune.

For more information, call Beverly Walley at (601) 347-2959.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.