Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi native Cam Akers set to make Super Bowl debut

This is the second year in a row an NFL team will play the Super Bowl on their home turf.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When the Rams take on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday, a host of Mississippians will be rooting for Magnolia State native Cam Akers.

Long before Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers helped his team punch its ticket to the Super Bowl, he was a Friday night headache for opposing defenders and coaches on Mississippi football fields.

“Just watching him dominate on the field was ridiculous,” said Akers’s trainer and Mississippian Mike Espy. “He’s unbelievably strong and unbelievably smooth.”

The five-star rated athlete was a must-see, finishing his high school career with over 8,000 yards through the air and 5,000 more on the ground. During his four years at Clinton High, he amassed 149 touchdowns.

“When he’s doing different drills and he’s working on movements and mechanics, he’ll be going through a drill and it will seem so effortless,” Espy added.

Espy owns D-1 Jackson, a workout facility in central Mississippi and has been training Akers since high school. He said it’s remarkable that Akers is even playing right now, after tearing his Achilles tendon during training camp. Doctors originally ruled him out for the entire season.

“Just his sure will and determination to bring himself back from that injury,” Espy said. “That injury is definitely not an injury that you see guys come back from that quickly.”

Sunday, Akers will lead the NFC champion Rams when they take on a young Cincinnati squad in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles is looking to bring home the Lombardi trophy for the first time since moving back to the West Coast.

“Probably 99.9% of households watching the Super Bowl in Mississippi know Cam Akers and are excited for him,” Espy smiled. “So we’re just looking for him to go out and do what he does.”

When Akers suits up Sunday, it will essentially be a home game for him as this year’s game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This is the second year in a row an NFL team will play the Super Bowl on their home turf.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
James Ronnie Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of...
Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Report: Saints hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as next head coach
It’s official! The Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi once again! The Harrison County Board of...
Supervisors approve deal with Sea Wolves, Coast Coliseum

Latest News

Registration is now open for the Mississippi Senior Olympics. General Chairman Jamie Lee tells...
How you can participate in the Mississippi Senior Olympic Games
This is the second year in a row an NFL team will play the Super Bowl on their home turf.
Mississippi native Cam Akers will take on The Bengals this weekend
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Dennis Allen prioritizing QB position in new role as head coach
Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies