Krewes prepare for Saturday parades in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a big comeback for Mardi Gras on the Coast after parades across South Mississippi were forced to cancel last year’s celebrations due to COVID-19.

Ocean Springs was buzzing with activity on Tuesday as last-minute preparations got underway for good times to roll this weekend.

Two parades will roll through the downtown area beginning at 1 p.m.

“Get ready because here we come this Saturday,” Krewe Unique Captain Greg Gipson told WLOX.

Gipson said they will have 30 units take to the streets after the show-stopping pandemic in 2021.

“We learned something from COVID-19 because we had to adapt and overcome,” he said.

Heidelberg, Hattiesburg and Greenville high school bands are set to perform, and Krewe Unique will also pay tribute to member Richard Thurman who died last year.

“His vision was to make sure that we get our new float up and running for this carnival season,” Gipson said. “And, so, what we’re doing as an organization is adhere to what he asked for and requested and that’s what we’re going to do.”

John Gines, a retired painter for Ingalls Shipbuilding for 35 years, volunteered his trade skills to paint the krewe’s newest float.

“I decided to get involved this time and, you know, make a difference in the community. That way, the young kids can see that this what we do,” Gines said. “We actually work for a living, and this is what you could do to help out your community.”

Krewe Unique will follow the same route directly after the Ocean Springs Elks Club Carnival Parade, from Front Beach to Government Street.

Patrons dining at the Crawfish House and Grill can catch the perfect view.

“We just enjoy the whole thing,” restaurant owner Bill Roberts said. “When the parade’s here, all the people in the restaurant go out to look at the parade. So that’s when the serving staff gets to go out there and also watch the parade go by. It’s fun. It’s a fun day.”

You can see the full list of this season’s Mardi Gras parades and route maps at Gulf Coast Weekend.

