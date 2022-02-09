Keesler AFB medical teams develop new cancer-treating device

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A collaboration at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center is delivering better cancer care.

Doctors in the radiation therapy and dental departments came together to create a safer, more effective method of treatment.

One creative idea, two squadrons’ teamwork and 3D printing make up the blueprint for their latest innovation.

“We have a conventional workflow that we relied on in the past, and we have found that this digital solution surpasses,” maxillofacial prosthodontist Dr. Travis Bellicchi said.

Dr. Jason Hayes, medical director of Radiation Oncology, treats about 110 patients with radiation every year, but he said those treatments have only been about 90% effective.

He points to the medium device, or bolus, used during the radiation process that is non-conforming to the skin.

“That’s not perfect,” Hayes said, showing WLOX. “And even if we tape this down, there’s air gaps between the skin, and that can interfere with the dose that we can deliver to the patient.”

He expressed his concern to Dental Lab Technician Dr. Stephen DeReis with the 81st Dental Squadron.

“It’s got to be able to be removed and put back on the patient every day in exactly the same position, and he said, ‘I think we can do that,’” Hayes said. “It was a game-changer.”

“I can make any kind of shape, any kind of surface needed,” DeReis said.

With his software typically used to produce teeth, he began developing custom-made devices for each patient, all starting with a digital scan.

“I create the bolus by tricking the computer into making something else,” he said.

The unique mold now reduces patients’ radiation exposure, making the cancer treatment safer, more precise and more effective.

“It’s humbling in a way to know that you’re doing something more than what you’re expected to, knowing that you are able to help someone pretty much in a life-saving way,” DeReis said.

Keesler Medical officials said with the new method, their radiation treatment is showing 97% accuracy.

They’re now working to share their experimental breakthrough with other medical facilities.

