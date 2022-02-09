Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile
Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies
Biloxi man arrested after carrying handgun on UMMC grounds, attacking police officer
Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash

Latest News

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use
Bryce Gilbert
Former Laurel officer found guilty of beating Black man in 2018
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
As of Feb. 7, there were 1150 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,322 COVID cases, 77 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi