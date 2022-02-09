Black History Month
Dayan Bilbo, Oscar Hampton sign with MGCCC football

By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A pair of Vancleave football legends are off to the next level, and they’ll remain teammates at Mississippi Gulf Coast, as Dayan Bilbo and Oscar Hampton each put pen to paper Tuesday morning.

Bulldogs head coach Kevin Fant said that he couldn’t find anyone in Vancleave football history with better career numbers than Hampton and Bilbo at their respective positions. They were two major parts to the high-powered Bulldog offense over the years, and hope to keep that momentum rolling in Perk.

“People think, because he [Bilbo] gets the ball a lot, that we won’t throw it. But we surprise them and throw it up to me,” Hampton said. “If they’re not throwing to me, he’ll just go score whenever.”

“That’s the most fun part, is being around each other,” Bilbo said. “Have fun, work hard everyday.”

Hampton compiled nearly 1,000 receiving yards in his career at Vancleave, while Bilbo earned almost 5,000 yards on the ground.

