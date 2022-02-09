Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile
Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies
Biloxi man arrested after carrying handgun on UMMC grounds, attacking police officer
Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash

Latest News

In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
If you’ve had to deal with Hurricane Zeta repairs to your home or property, you understand why...
Biloxi Visitors Center Hurricane Zeta repairs still in early stages