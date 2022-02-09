Black History Month
Candy shops preparing for Valentine’s Day rush

Last year, Valentine's Day spending was low compared to pre-pandemic years, but this year things are quickly picking back up.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Valentine’s day is right around the corner. Last year, Valentine’s Day spending was low compared to pre-pandemic years, but this year things are quickly picking back up.

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and candy stores are preparing to meet demand.

La Passión Artisan Chocolates store owner Chrissy Cresson said this year is busier than ever.

“We were looking at numbers and, in this location, we are only going into our third year, and it has already tripled,” Cresson said.

This is a change of pace since during the pandemic, candy stores were really affected.

“During COVID, we slowed down quite a bit, and we really had to patchwork helpers to help with chocolate and things in the store because we handcrafted everything, but we stayed pretty busy during that time,” Cresson said.

Pecan House employee Sandy Dearman said their shop remained open during the pandemic thanks to the support that locals showed during challenging times.

“We are thankful that we have good cliental that do come in regularly and support us,” Dearman said.

Dearman said not only does the shop sell sweet goods during this Valentine’s Day, but they also sell things like jewelry and candles made by local artists.

“And so, dad will come in with the kids, I had that happen a few times during the holidays,” Dearman said.

Last year due to COVID-19, Valentine’s Day sales were really low, but this year sales are supposed to be booming.

Candy stores recommend pre-ordering your sweets before the holiday on Monday.

