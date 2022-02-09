Biloxi Visitors Center Hurricane Zeta repairs still in early stages

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve had to deal with Hurricane Zeta repairs to your home or property, you understand why the Biloxi Visitors Center still bears a few scars from the October 2020 storm.

Inside, underneath the displays of the shoebox Mardi Gras floats, you can see where the floor is buckled in several locations.

“We had water infiltration during both Zeta and Ida,” said Bill Raymond. “We’re gonna be replacing doors, carpet, wood floors, so who know how long it’ll take to get those materials. we’re hoping to get those wrapped up in this fiscal year, but you never know.”

He also says just to get the roof fixed is a $600,000 effort.

“Just the roof tiles have taken seven months to get here,” Raymond said. “They were ordered in November, we won’t see them until May.”

The other repair work is estimated to run about $400,000. Bids for that work were scheduled to go out this week.

Raymond says despite those inconveniences, it’s all systems go at the visitors center as they get deeper into Mardi Gras, and head into the upcoming tourist season.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.