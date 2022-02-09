Biloxi leaders hope to get their ‘slice of the pie’ for Popp’s Ferry Road

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Rescue Plan Act is sending $6 billion to Mississippi to counter the effects of the pandemic. The state legislature will decide how $1.8 billion of that will be spent, and there’s going to be a lot of competition to see which projects will get the money.

Connecting drivers from Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90 has been a dream project in Biloxi for more than 20 years, but it’s an expensive dream, and one that the city hopes can come true with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We’re trying to help Biloxi and Harrison County as well as the Coliseum Commission to get this much-needed project done. It’s well overdue,” said State Sen. Scott DeLano.

The design of the Popp’s Ferry extension has long been completed. The city is using now using a $9.6 million grant from the Gulf Regional Planning Commission for some of the cost. The city has put up $2.4 million, but more money is needed.

“It’s something we’re trying to utilize all of the funds that are available to the state through the state to help the city accomplish that project,” DeLano said.

Cities and counties across Mississippi have submitted almost $7 billion worth of projects for the legislature to consider, but the legislature only controls $1.8 billion of the American Rescue Plan Act money.

“I know that every single city in my Senate district, as well as the county, have provided us with comprehensive lists of projects that they would like to see done with this money,” DeLano said.

Biloxi submitted 11 “design and bid ready” water and sewer projects for consideration for funds. The city also hopes that the infrastructure under the new Popp’s Ferry extension can be paid for with that money, but deciding on what projects get funded is still down the road.

“We expect that it is going to take at least two or three months, and towards the end of the session before we are able to come to an agreement with the House of Representatives on how the money is going to be spent,” DeLano said.

City and county leaders across the state will be anxiously awaiting the results of those negotiations.

The Senate has proposed putting $750 million of the funds into water and sewer projects across the state.

