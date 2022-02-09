Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Biloxi leaders hope to get their ‘slice of the pie’ for Popp’s Ferry Road

The Senate has proposed putting $750 million of the ARPA funds into water and sewer projects across the state.
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Rescue Plan Act is sending $6 billion to Mississippi to counter the effects of the pandemic. The state legislature will decide how $1.8 billion of that will be spent, and there’s going to be a lot of competition to see which projects will get the money.

Connecting drivers from Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90 has been a dream project in Biloxi for more than 20 years, but it’s an expensive dream, and one that the city hopes can come true with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We’re trying to help Biloxi and Harrison County as well as the Coliseum Commission to get this much-needed project done. It’s well overdue,” said State Sen. Scott DeLano.

The design of the Popp’s Ferry extension has long been completed. The city is using now using a $9.6 million grant from the Gulf Regional Planning Commission for some of the cost. The city has put up $2.4 million, but more money is needed.

“It’s something we’re trying to utilize all of the funds that are available to the state through the state to help the city accomplish that project,” DeLano said.

Cities and counties across Mississippi have submitted almost $7 billion worth of projects for the legislature to consider, but the legislature only controls $1.8 billion of the American Rescue Plan Act money.

“I know that every single city in my Senate district, as well as the county, have provided us with comprehensive lists of projects that they would like to see done with this money,” DeLano said.

Biloxi submitted 11 “design and bid ready” water and sewer projects for consideration for funds. The city also hopes that the infrastructure under the new Popp’s Ferry extension can be paid for with that money, but deciding on what projects get funded is still down the road.

“We expect that it is going to take at least two or three months, and towards the end of the session before we are able to come to an agreement with the House of Representatives on how the money is going to be spent,” DeLano said.

City and county leaders across the state will be anxiously awaiting the results of those negotiations.

The Senate has proposed putting $750 million of the funds into water and sewer projects across the state.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
James Ronnie Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of...
Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Report: Saints hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as next head coach
It’s official! The Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi once again! The Harrison County Board of...
Supervisors approve deal with Sea Wolves, Coast Coliseum

Latest News

Cam Akers
Mississippi native Cam Akers set to make Super Bowl debut
Registration is now open for the Mississippi Senior Olympics. General Chairman Jamie Lee tells...
How you can participate in the Mississippi Senior Olympic Games
Harrison County law enforcement has a sweet treat in store for their community Wednesday....
Happening Feb. 9th: Donuts with a Deputy at the Lyman Senior Center
Alcorn State University President Dr. Felecia Nave talks about the numerous bomb threats that...
Alcorn State University President Dr. Felecia Nave talks about safety at America's HBCUs