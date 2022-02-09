Beautiful weather this week

It’s another stunning day! We’ll be sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Once we get past the sunset, it will turn chilly. We’ll drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. The sky will stay clear.

Thursday and Friday will be mild and sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The morning and afternoon will be sunny. However, a cold front may bring a few showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. It will be much cooler on Sunday. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Monday is Valentine’s Day, and it will be cool and sunny, Highs will be in the upper 50s.

