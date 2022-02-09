Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Beautiful weather this week

Beautiful weather today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s another stunning day! We’ll be sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Once we get past the sunset, it will turn chilly. We’ll drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. The sky will stay clear.

Thursday and Friday will be mild and sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The morning and afternoon will be sunny. However, a cold front may bring a few showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. It will be much cooler on Sunday. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Monday is Valentine’s Day, and it will be cool and sunny, Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile
Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies
Biloxi man arrested after carrying handgun on UMMC grounds, attacking police officer
Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash

Latest News

Beautiful weather today
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
It's a cold this morning with freezing temperatures! Plan on a nice and quiet Wednesday with...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Light freeze tonight, mainly north of I-10