Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
After some wet weather yesterday, expect crisp and dry conditions for Tuesday in South Mississippi. Today starts off in the cold 30s but temperatures should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon which is close to normal for early February. A dry trend is expected for the remainder of the week with high pressure mainly in control of our pattern. Mornings in the cold 30s, afternoons in the comfortably cool 60s with plenty of sunshine each day. A cold front is expected to arrive this weekend. Hardly any rain is expected when the front arrives around Saturday. And then cooler air is expected to move in on Sunday into next Monday.

