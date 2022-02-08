Black History Month
Sunny and cool today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It’s gorgeous today! We’ll see lots of sunshine this afternoon, and we’ll warm up near 60. After the sunset, temperatures will drop quickly. We’ll fall into the low 30s by Wednesday morning, so a light freeze is expected. Frost is likely by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be just as nice as today. We’ll see plenty of sun with highs in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will peak on Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front moving through that night may bring some isolated showers. Most of us will stay dry, but much cooler air will return by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Tuesday’s Forecast
Yesterday's light rain barely measured up to last week's downpours. Expect a cold start to a...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Sunshine returns tomorrow