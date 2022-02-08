Stone County approves bond proposal to build new high school, football stadium

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A school bond proposal that would fund updates and construction to new schools in Stone County passed with an unanimous vote at Monday’s school board meeting.

Now that the proposal has been approved by the school board, it will go to residents in Stone County to be voted on later this year. While the school board has not yet said how much the bond would be, a resolution approving the hiring of an architecture firm last fall places it at approximately $18 million.

A presentation was shown to the school board at Monday’s meeting, highlighting how the money will be used if it’s approved. Most notable in the list of improvements is the construction of a new high school and a football stadium.

The school bond, if passed, would not only allow for the new construction, but also provide funds to lay the infrastructure for future projects and expansion. This would take place on 85 acres of development just west of Woodland Drive. Eventually, that property would include a combined elementary school for grades K-2 and 3-5, a middle school, the transportation department, central office and sports complex.

The new growth would then open up existing buildings for future programs, including Pre-K and the Boys and Girls Club.

While plans for a new high school have not been shown yet, the presentation at Monday’s school board meeting did provide some insight into the features the district hopes to include.

More safety precautions, including fewer entry and exit points, as well as secure entrances for students and staff, are top on the list. Better controlled traffic patterns and well lit exterior spaces are also included.

In addition, the new construction would allow for more room for special education and Title programs, along with fine arts. Space for counseling and workforce development services are also noted.

Stone County School District has four schools: Stone High, Stone Middle, Stone Elementary and Perkinston Elementary.

Stone Middle was originally built in 1955 as the Stone County Training School. It was later renamed Locker High School in 1959 and served as the African American school during segregation, according to a historical marker on the front lawn. Both Stone High and Perkinston Elementary were constructed in 1958, and Stone Elementary followed in 1972.

The next step is for voters to vote on the proposed bond. A date for that election to take place hasn’t been decided yet but both May 17 and Aug. 2 have been proposed as possible election days.

To see the full presentation presented at the Feb. 7 school board meeting and for other updates on the school bond, visit the district’s website HERE.

