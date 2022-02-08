Black History Month
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead

Carrie Vaughn
Carrie Vaughn(State of Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Mississippi Bureau or Investigation was found dead in Clarke County, according to reports.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety tweeted Tuesday afternoon that 75-year-old Carrie Vaughn, of Pachuta, had been found in Clarke County.

WTOK in Meridian reports Vaughn’s body was found less than a mile from where her car was found.

MBI issued the Silver Alert for Vaughn after family members reported her missing. Reports said she had last been seen walking on County Road 290 in Clarke County around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

