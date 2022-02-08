Prescribed burn happening Tuesday on Deer Island

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday on Deer Island.

Depending on weather conditions, the burn will begin between 10 a.m. and noon and is expected to last for the remainder of the day.

The burn will take place on a 39-acre section on the eastern end of Deer Island. This portion of the preserve will be closed to the public during the burn and MDMR officials encourage everyone to remain out of the area until Friday, February 11.

The burn will take place on a 39-acre section on the eastern end of Deer Island. (MDMR)

The prescribed fire will help remove heavy fuel loads from the ground, promote a healthy understory for wildlife habitat and function as a site prep aid for tree plantings and restoration efforts. The fire will also aid with the removal of invasive species, such as Chinese Tallow, as well as increase access to infested areas for additional treatment.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.