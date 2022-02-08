Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Mother working to pass law to protect people with disabilities

‘Cole’s Law’ unanimously passed in the senate last week
Cara Sims says if you want to help the bill become a law, call your local senator and tell them...
Cara Sims says if you want to help the bill become a law, call your local senator and tell them to vote ‘yes’ on HB 20.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - For the last three years, a mother has been fighting for a bill to become law in Mississippi. Now it looks like she’s one step closer after Friday’s legislative session.

Cara Sims has a son named Cole who has down syndrome. Sims has been working with State Representative Lee Yancey since 2019 to make “Cole’s Law” a reality.

“‘Cole’s Law’ prohibits medical providers from denying an individual with a disability an organ transplant, solely on the basis of a disability. Similar legislation has already passed in 30 states, so it’s time for Mississippi to step up and protect its citizens,” says Sims.

Sims says it’s headed in the right direction. The bill was presented to the Mississippi House of Representatives for the third year in a row on Feb. 4.

“Actually Friday, ‘Cole’s Law’ passed unanimously in the house. It was 122 to 0,” says Sims. “So now it’s been sent to the senate. The senate committee leader has to decide to bring it up for a vote.”

Although it’s good news, Sims is still nervous because they have been in this same position before.

“It died in the house last year, and in 2020, it passed unanimously in the house but died in the senate. So I’m very thankful that it passed in the house, but I’m still worried, we still have a ways to go,” says Sims.

Even if the bill does not pass into law this year, Sims will not give up.

“This is going on three years, fighting for this law to pass. Our citizens with disabilities need protection,” Sims says. “I would be devastated but I’m not going to give up. I’ll go for year four if I have to. Their lives have worth and value just like everyone else’s lives. I’m not going to stop fighting for this law to pass because they deserve the same equal rights to healthcare as anyone else does.”

Sims says if you want to help the bill become a law, call your local senator and tell them to vote ‘yes’ on HB 20.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
James Ronnie Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of...
Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Report: Saints hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as next head coach
It’s official! The Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi once again! The Harrison County Board of...
Supervisors approve deal with Sea Wolves, Coast Coliseum

Latest News

Registration is now open for the Mississippi Senior Olympics. General Chairman Jamie Lee tells...
How you can participate in the Mississippi Senior Olympic Games
Harrison County law enforcement has a sweet treat in store for their community Wednesday....
Happening Feb. 9th: Donuts with a Deputy at the Lyman Senior Center
Alcorn State University President Dr. Felecia Nave talks about the numerous bomb threats that...
Alcorn State University President Dr. Felecia Nave talks about safety at America's HBCUs
John Gines, a retired painter for Ingalls Shipbuilding for 35 years, volunteered his trade...
Krewes prepare for Saturday parades in Ocean Springs
Temperatures are starting to drop quickly.
HAPPENING NOW: Cold weather shelters now open to keep people warm