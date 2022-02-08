Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Group raises nearly $100,000 for the Ridgeland Public Library

Board of Aldermen yet to make decision on library funding
By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been over a week since Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee claimed that he would withhold $110,000 from it’s public library due to citizens complaining about LGBTQ+ books being available and displayed.

Now, Friends of the Ridgeland Library is taking matters into its own hands and has raised 90% of what the city owes.

“I’ve just been amazed at the generosity from people literally all over the country, a former governor of the state of Mississippi, people from other countries, including England and Australia,” said Jane Bond.

The treasurer with Friends of the Ridgeland Library says it has seen overwhelming support for the library, but believes the city still needs to make things right.

“We have to have it,” Bond continued. “We have staff that could end up being laid off, or dismissed, because we’re not getting that money.”

The 2009 Library Service Contract between the City of Ridgeland and the Madison County Library system says it’s valid up until a new contract is proposed and quote, “the governing authorities shall transmit one-sixth of the library system’s annual appropriations on at least a bi-monthly basis.”

However, according to a city attorney, state law says the board back in 2009 could not bind a contract to the current board in 2022. Which means, the mayor does not have a deadline to give the money.

But Bond says the mayor and board of alderman still shouldn’t withhold funds based on book content.

“This contract doesn’t sensor. And the library has a procedure, where if someone objects to a book, they fill out a piece of paperwork. I’m sure that any of the head librarians in Madison County can tell you that. And it will be looked at by committee.”

And Bond adds the money isn’t just coming from people who support LGBTQ+ content - it’s also coming from those who don’t believe in suppressing ideas.

“I’m really pleased with the number of people that don’t believe in censorship.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
James Ronnie Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of...
Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting
It’s official! The Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi once again! The Harrison County Board of...
Supervisors approve deal with Sea Wolves, Coast Coliseum
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Report: Saints hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as next head coach

Latest News

Yesterday's light rain barely measured up to last week's downpours. Expect a cold start to a...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol
Lt. Col. Dick Wilson was a well-known face on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, helping to bring the...
‘He gave it everything he’s got’: Lt. Col. Dick Wilson remembered for life of service, love of family
Private insurers in Mississippi aren't required to cover hearing aids for children.
Parents of children with hearing loss push for insurance coverage of hearing aids
Oyster spat, or baby oysters, cling to a shell in a classroom at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis
Students ‘garden’ oysters at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis