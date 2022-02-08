Gautier community reacts to weekend of shootings

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier community is reeling from a weekend of gunfire.

The Gautier Police Department was spread thin across three crime scenes.

“We had an unusual day Saturday,” Capt. David Bever told WLOX Monday.

The string of gun violence began on C. W. Webb Road where a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:30 a.m.

Suspects 20-year-old Jimmy Kelly and 31-year-old Randon Spivery are now behind bars, and the victim is recovering.

“After that situation cleared up, we had a second shooting,” Bever said. “It was an attempted carjacking and a robbery.”

It took place just one block away and two hours later at the Crossing at Ladnier.

The leasing agent declined to comment.

Meanwhile, officials are still working to track down a suspect behind another trigger on the other side of town.

A 16-year-old was shot near the Hickory Hills condos around 10 p.m. after an argument ensued between two juveniles.

“The biggest thing is we can’t be everywhere all at once,” Bever said. “We depend on the public to, you know, give us information to help us.”

What they do know so far is that the three shootings are not related.

“Gun violence in Gautier is very sporadic when it does occur,” Bever said. “In my 17 years of being here, I can’t think of one time we’ve had more than one shooting occur on the same day.”

Ward II City Councilman Richard Jackson lives just a few houses down from where the first gun was fired.

“It just means we got work to do,” he said. “My top concern is the safety of the community.”

Jackson said the city is looking to revamp its neighborhood watch programs that have been canceled since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re gonna work hard to make sure that the citizens are safe,” he said. “We won’t allow this one day of issues to destroy the upgrowing of the City of Gautier.”

If you have any information regarding these three cases, you’re urged to contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

