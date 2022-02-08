CTE classes offer training now for future jobs

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Knocking on the door to a potential career and a brighter future: The next generation of skilled labor workers is training right now at the College and Career Technical Institute adjacent to Pascagoula High School.

“We’re basically working on a pathway for every student. So for whatever objective you have in life, we’re gonna find a pathway for you to get there,” said Wayne Rodolfich, Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent. “We’re gonna wrap math, science and all those subjects around what your passion is. We’re providing all those fundamental skills here to go along with whatever profession you select.”

Coming up, adults will be able to take these classes at night, free of charge.

“Sometimes you have adults who are underemployed or unemployed, and we’re trying to create a pathway for them as well,” Rodolfich added.

The goal is simple: getting students trained. When the next job opportunity becomes available, they can weld their way into the system.

To learn more about those upcoming career and technical education classes, contact the Pascagoula WIN Job Center at 228-762-4713. Those classes begin on Feb. 21.

