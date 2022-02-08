Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

CTE classes offer training now for future jobs

The next generation of skilled labor workers is training right now at the College and Career...
The next generation of skilled labor workers is training right now at the College and Career Technical Institute adjacent to Pascagoula High School.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Knocking on the door to a potential career and a brighter future: The next generation of skilled labor workers is training right now at the College and Career Technical Institute adjacent to Pascagoula High School.

“We’re basically working on a pathway for every student. So for whatever objective you have in life, we’re gonna find a pathway for you to get there,” said Wayne Rodolfich, Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent. “We’re gonna wrap math, science and all those subjects around what your passion is. We’re providing all those fundamental skills here to go along with whatever profession you select.”

Coming up, adults will be able to take these classes at night, free of charge.

“Sometimes you have adults who are underemployed or unemployed, and we’re trying to create a pathway for them as well,” Rodolfich added.

The goal is simple: getting students trained. When the next job opportunity becomes available, they can weld their way into the system.

To learn more about those upcoming career and technical education classes, contact the Pascagoula WIN Job Center at 228-762-4713. Those classes begin on Feb. 21.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am on Highway 15 at the intersection of Lamey Bridge...
D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
James Ronnie Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of...
Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting
It’s official! The Sea Wolves are back in Biloxi once again! The Harrison County Board of...
Supervisors approve deal with Sea Wolves, Coast Coliseum
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Report: Saints hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as next head coach

Latest News

Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
A total of 2,065 new cases and 93 new deaths were reported Tuesday across the state of...
Over 2,000 COVID cases, nearly 100 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Stone High was constructed in 1958 and has seen few updates since then. If approved by voters,...
Stone County approves bond proposal to build new high school, football stadium
Sunny and cool today.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast