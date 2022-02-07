Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave man is in jail after a Sunday morning shooting.
James Ronnie Williams is held on a charge of aggravated assault.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said Williams shot a man in a lower leg during an argument at his home in Vancleave.
The victim was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.