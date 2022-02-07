Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave man is in jail after a Sunday morning shooting.

James Ronnie Williams is held on a charge of aggravated assault.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Williams shot a man in a lower leg during an argument at his home in Vancleave.

The victim was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond.

