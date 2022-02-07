Roadside trash urges Gulfport resident to act

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -“O’Neal Road here’s got a major issue with it.”

That issue is litter. Nathan Gill moved to the Oak Forest neighborhood a few years ago. He said he loves the area and the space but not all the trash left on the side of the road.

“We’ve gotten out and cleaned my road, John Ross Road, a couple of times, but it re-accumulates,” Gill said. “I know the mayor’s done a lot of good work downtown trying to build business, but out here in the community we need a little more help with trash. I’m not a big environmentalist, I’m just a regular citizen, but I think this is something we could definitely do better on.”

At O’Neal Road and Three Rivers Road, you can see trash in the ravine. In fact, if you drive east on O’Neal, you’ll see litter on both sides of the pavement.

The City of Gulfport’s Police Department has a page on its website dedicated to reporting garbage violations. Gill hopes he and others can one day catch some of these litterbugs in the act.

“I think that trash breeds more trash. I think if people see that it’s not maintained so nobody really cares so they say ‘I’ll just throw my trash right out,’” Gill added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.