Report: Saints hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as next head coach

2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints appear to be promoting from within for the team’s top job. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting the Saints have hired defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach.

The 49-year-old has been considered the frontrunner to succeed the retired Sean Payton. Earlier this season, Allen stepped into the Saints head coaching role for the December game against Tampa Bay when Payton was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test. Fans will never forget that 9-0 shutout victory over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

Allen previously served as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014.

