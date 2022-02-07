Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Peter Thiel leaving board of Facebook parent company Meta

FILE - Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel looks over the podium before the start of the...
FILE - Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel looks over the podium before the start of the second day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley billionaire and advisor to former President Donald Trump, is leaving the board of directors of Facebook parent company Meta.

The company said Monday that Thiel will stay on until Meta’s next shareholder meeting later this year, where he will not stand for reelection.

Thiel joined Facebook’s board in 2005, a year after the company was founded and seven years before its made its debut on Wall Street. But he has been an increasingly polarizing figure among the company’s directors due to his conservative politics.

“Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. “He has served on our board for almost two decades, and we’ve always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests.”

Meta Platforms Inc. did not say what Thiel planned to do after his director stint is over. But reports in The New York Times and Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources close to Thiel, said he wants to focus on influencing November’s midterm elections and support candidates who would further Trump’s agenda.

A representative for Thiel did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

In a statement, Thiel said “It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time. Mark Zuckerberg’s intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was...
Police: Three shootings take place in less than 24 hours in Gautier
A Moss Point man is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a...
Moss Point man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Pascagoula shooting
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert: Officers could have saved George Floyd’s life
This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting...
Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting
2018 season (Source: WVUE | Mark Lagrange)
Report: Saints hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as next head coach
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Fast start to jury selection in Arbery death federal trial