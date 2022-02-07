Monday’s Forecast

Black History Month
After a sun-tastic weekend, today looks cloudier. Might even see some rain. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It’s a cold morning with many temperatures in the 30s across South Mississippi, though it’s technically about 10 degrees above where we were on the thermometer yesterday morning. A cool gentle breeze from the north will continue from the north and this afternoon’s high temperatures will only be in the mid 50s thanks to cloudier skies. Some rain showers will be possible today thanks to a . The best rain chances today will be for locations on the coast and closer to Alabama like Pascagoula and Biloxi. lower rain chances are expected farther inland and closer to Louisiana, like Wiggins and Poplarville-- a northwest-southeast split.

