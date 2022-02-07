Jonathan Holder eyes return to MLB after injury

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport’s Jonathan Holder is ready to get back in the big leagues.

After an impressive 2020 with the Yankees, the right handed pitcher reached a deal with the Chicago Cubs in December of 2020 before an injury sidelined him for practically the entire 2021 season.

Now after signing a minor league contract he’s ready to get back to work with the Cubs.

“Rehab is good it was a long year last year. I’m thankful that I’m healthy and ready to go this year,” said Holder. “I didn’t realize how much you miss baseball until you can’t play it because you’re hurt. Now being healthy again I’m excited, anxious, ready to go. I’m excited for the season. The plan is to start in the big leagues. Get out there, get to camp, and win a job.”

Saturday in Gulfport he helped out with a baseball fundamental’s youth camp ,along with some other former major leaguers.

He said it’s a great way to give back to the community while they await any news on the M-L-B lockout

“Ready to go but we’re waiting on major league camp to start so obviously we’re waiting it out but we are excited to go back whenever that does happen,” he said.

Despite the lockout leaving players in limbo, Holder says his offseason routine hasn’t changed that much.

“You know, I just do my thing, train every day as if the season was going to start on time,” he said. “I hope it does because I think everyone needs a little baseball.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.