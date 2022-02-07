Four coast soccer teams return as state champions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -High school soccer season is officially over and four coast teams are returning as state champions.

Our Lady Academy girls took home the 1A title taking down St. Andrews in penalty kicks 5-4.

”I’m so proud of these girls for how they’ve come together,” said OLA head coach Caroline Grieves. “We did the thing, we won it. I hope to see the tradition of OLA soccer continue, it really is an awesome tradition

St. Stanislaus boys also beat St. Andrews in 1A, 1-0 for their third title in a row.

”It’s been a really long year. We’ve battled a lot of circumstances with injuries and everything like that,” said Stanislaus head coach Zach Villarrubia. “It was a tough game, credit to St. Andrew’s, they made it very difficult on us. But we’re really happy to get the win and get that third state championship in a row

In 4A the Stone girls made history, coming back as state champions for the first time ever after beating New Albany 4-0.

Carissa Harrison (:01)- “It’s crazy. It’s a testament to what the community has done for the girls so far, what our coaches have done with the girls so far and it’s amazing,” said Stone head coach Carissa Harrison. “An amazing experience, there’s nothing like it.”

The Long Beach boys in 5A are back-to-back state champs after beating New Hope 4-1 in the late game Saturday.

”They work so hard so I’m proud of them,” said Long Beach head coach Andee Wilburn. “For us to win two years in a row that’s tough to do. It’s tough to get to state anyway but it’s tough to get back to back.”

