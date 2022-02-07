Cloudy and chilly today. Few showers possible.

It’s a cloudy and chilly day! We’re going to stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon, and we’ll only warm up into the low to mid 50s. A few showers may skirt by the coast, but many of us are going to stay dry.

Clouds will gradually clear out by Tuesday morning, and it’s going to be cold! Lows will drop into the mid 30s. More sunshine is coming on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll stay nice and sunny.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.