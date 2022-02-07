Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting this fall, Carnival cruises will not be sailing out of Mobile’s port for almost a year. This is part of Carnival Cruise Line’s restart plans from the pandemic.

Carnival says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will be canceled from Oct. 15, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. The company says it will announce a new operating plan for Mobile cruises at a later date.

Carnival Ecstasy will reposition to Mobile for departures from Mar. 5 through Oct. 10, 2022.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued this statement following the announcement:

“We are obviously very disappointed in this news. However, we are confident in our relationship with Carnival and its leadership moving forward. Christine Duffy is planning to be in Mobile to personally to welcome guests and celebrate the company’s 50th Anniversary with us when cruises resume on March 5, 2022 — further signaling their commitment to the City of Mobile and our port.

“Despite the recent news, we remain excited about the resumption of cruises between March and October, which will provide a needed shot in the arm for the dozens of businesses that serve the guests who come to cruise out of Mobile. The focus of our staff and the City’s leadership will continue to be providing the best service we can for any cruise liner that wishes to operate out of Mobile.”

