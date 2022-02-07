Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Biloxi prepares to unveil statute of hometown hero Fred Haise

The statue of Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise, will be placed on the beach just south of the...
The statue of Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise, will be placed on the beach just south of the Biloxi Lighthouse in ceremonies at 1:13 p.m. Sunday.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In one week, the city of Biloxi will unveil a statue of Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise.

In the meantime, preparations are ongoing to lay the groundwork for a hometown hero. For artist Lucinda L’Enfant, creating the “Moon Walk” mural leading up to the monument near the Biloxi Lighthouse has been a challenge.

“I’ve had terrible luck,” she said. “I’ve had weather. And I’ve had trouble getting supplies.”

And she’s had fewer than two weeks to get it done.

“I usually say it takes me a month to complete a project,” L’Enfant said. “This one. Oh, my gosh! It’s huge!”

But, she admits it’s appropriate for the occasion.

“I’m absolutely feeling the Apollo 13 curse.”

And L’Enfant has grown to appreciate the moment and learn from the history it represents.

“I try to think about the astronauts,” she said. “I mean they had a life-threatening situation and they stayed very calm. So, we’re not panicking early right now. That’s what I’ve learned from this.”

The mural, which is a conceptual work based on the surface of the moon, is part of the display that will honor Haise, a Biloxi native.

Dann Balius, owner of Balius Welding and Iron Works, did the metalwork that will secure the statue to the base.

For weeks now, the statue, made by Mary Ott Tremmel Davidson, who also created the statue of explorer D’Iberville that stands outside the Biloxi Visitors Center, has been residing at his shop.

“He was a hero to the city,” he said. “It is special and I want to thank everyone. Because all the people together who’s gotten together to be a part of this thing have really stepped up to make sure that this turns out to be a great unveiling.”

Balius, who grew up on the same street as Haise, created his own honor to the astronaut in 1970 with the help of his brother, Derel, and cousin Stanley Dellenger.

“We said, ‘You know what? We ought to make a sign and name it Haise Street because of the astronaut.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s do it!’ "

The city eventually made the change official. Bailus said the monument will be good for the city and good for tourism.

“Where it’s located, we have the lighthouse, we have the visitor’s center, it’s on the main section where all the casinos are,” said Balius. “So, this thing will get a lot of attention and when it’s finished, people are going to enjoy coming and seeing it.”

The statue unveiling will be at 1:13 p.m. Sunday just south of the Biloxi Lighthouse.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment
The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was...
Police: Three shootings take place in less than 24 hours in Gautier
A Moss Point man is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a...
Moss Point man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Pascagoula shooting
According to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman, the shooting happened near Potomac Drive.
Pascagoula Police investigating shooting that left three injured

Latest News

The Coastwide MLK Celebration, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Ingalls’ African American...
The Coastwide MLK Celebration hosts city-wide food drive in Gautier
On Saturday, the gymnasium in which Bobby Joe Jones coached children for more than three...
North Gulfport Middle School names gymnasium in honor of coach Bobby Jones
The grant money will help sustain the Humane Society's pets for life philosophy.
Humane Society of South Mississippi receives national grant to help animal retention program
Lines stretched onto the street at the Gautier Senior Center as cars wait for boxes at the...
The Coastwide MLK Celebration hosts city-wide food drive