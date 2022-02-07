Biloxi prepares to unveil statute of hometown hero Fred Haise

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In one week, the city of Biloxi will unveil a statue of Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise.

In the meantime, preparations are ongoing to lay the groundwork for a hometown hero. For artist Lucinda L’Enfant, creating the “Moon Walk” mural leading up to the monument near the Biloxi Lighthouse has been a challenge.

“I’ve had terrible luck,” she said. “I’ve had weather. And I’ve had trouble getting supplies.”

And she’s had fewer than two weeks to get it done.

“I usually say it takes me a month to complete a project,” L’Enfant said. “This one. Oh, my gosh! It’s huge!”

But, she admits it’s appropriate for the occasion.

“I’m absolutely feeling the Apollo 13 curse.”

And L’Enfant has grown to appreciate the moment and learn from the history it represents.

“I try to think about the astronauts,” she said. “I mean they had a life-threatening situation and they stayed very calm. So, we’re not panicking early right now. That’s what I’ve learned from this.”

The mural, which is a conceptual work based on the surface of the moon, is part of the display that will honor Haise, a Biloxi native.

Dann Balius, owner of Balius Welding and Iron Works, did the metalwork that will secure the statue to the base.

For weeks now, the statue, made by Mary Ott Tremmel Davidson, who also created the statue of explorer D’Iberville that stands outside the Biloxi Visitors Center, has been residing at his shop.

“He was a hero to the city,” he said. “It is special and I want to thank everyone. Because all the people together who’s gotten together to be a part of this thing have really stepped up to make sure that this turns out to be a great unveiling.”

Balius, who grew up on the same street as Haise, created his own honor to the astronaut in 1970 with the help of his brother, Derel, and cousin Stanley Dellenger.

“We said, ‘You know what? We ought to make a sign and name it Haise Street because of the astronaut.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s do it!’ "

The city eventually made the change official. Bailus said the monument will be good for the city and good for tourism.

“Where it’s located, we have the lighthouse, we have the visitor’s center, it’s on the main section where all the casinos are,” said Balius. “So, this thing will get a lot of attention and when it’s finished, people are going to enjoy coming and seeing it.”

The statue unveiling will be at 1:13 p.m. Sunday just south of the Biloxi Lighthouse.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.