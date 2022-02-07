Black History Month
Alvin Kamara arrested for battery, according to Las Vegas Police

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WVUE) - According to LVMPD, officers were called to a local hospital after a person was reporting battery Saturday night (Feb. 5).

The incident happened at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas. After investigation, the suspect was later identified as Alvin Kamara.

Karama was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing.

