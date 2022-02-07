Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school

(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old was arrested Monday morning in relation to a reported threat made against a school in north Mississippi.

In a video statement Monday morning, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrest of a teenager in Lee County.

“There was no indication that the suspect had any means or any ways of carrying out this threat; however, any threat made toward a school, students or staff is taken very seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” the sheriff said.

The threat did not specifically name a school or target.

Several school districts released similar statements overnight about the threat.

The Booneville School District and Corinth School District shared the following statements.

“The Booneville School District has been made aware of a possible threat against a school in our region (NE MS) on Feb. 7th, but no specific school or area has been named. Out of precaution, an increased law enforcement presence will be on campuses today. Any developments will be communicated.”

“The Corinth School District has been made aware of a possible threat against a school in our region (NE MS) on Feb. 7th, but no specific school or area has been named. Out of precaution, an increased law enforcement presence will be on campuses. Any additional developments will be communicated.”

The New Albany School District later shared an update.

“All NASD schools got off to a good start this morning. We will continue to be diligent with the increased monitoring of safety and security measures within the NASD.”

The Alcorn School District included the following in its statement“Law enforcement said the call pinged a cell tower in Saltillo that covers several school districts, they are still trying to trace the call.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was...
Police: Three shootings take place in less than 24 hours in Gautier
A Moss Point man is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a...
Moss Point man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Pascagoula shooting
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

Latest News

James Ronnie Williams, 49, is held at the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of...
Vancleave man arrested after weekend shooting
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents