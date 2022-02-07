Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were...
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment.(Source: USCGSoutheast/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was...
Police: Three shootings take place in less than 24 hours in Gautier
A Moss Point man is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a...
Moss Point man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Pascagoula shooting
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
On Saturday, the gymnasium in which Bobby Joe Jones coached children for more than three...
North Gulfport Middle School names gymnasium in honor of coach Bobby Jones

Latest News

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releasing report to strengthen labor unions
After a sun-tastic weekend, today looks cloudier. Might even see some rain. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
The Pentagon says Ukraine's capital could fall within days if an attack happens and tens of...
White House says Russian attack on Ukraine could be any day
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination