Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

St. Tammany Parish man accused of shooting family dog during domestic dispute

David Mack, 62, was booked with animal cruelty and gun counts after allegedly shooting the...
David Mack, 62, was booked with animal cruelty and gun counts after allegedly shooting the family German shepherd during a domestic dispute inside a home in Talisheek, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALISHEEK, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish man was booked Saturday (Feb. 5) with counts of animal cruelty and weapons violations after allegedly shooting his family’s German shepherd during a domestic dispute with his wife, authorities said.

David Mack, 62, was booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a firearm and aggravated cruelty to an animal, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Mack remained jailed Sunday at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, in lieu of a $1,500 bond. An additional bond for the aggravated assault count still is expected to be set by a judge on Monday.

According to St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith’s office, Mack armed himself with a gun during an argument with his wife inside their home in unincorporated Talisheek.

Instead of aiming toward her, Mack fired the weapon toward a dog kennel in which the pet was locked. Mack then took the dog to a nearby veterinary clinic for emergency treatment, which is where STPSO deputies found and arrested him after being called by Mack’s wife.

The extent of the dog’s injuries were not disclosed, but the sheriff’s office said the veterinarian reported the canine is expected to survive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment
The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was...
Police: Three shootings take place in less than 24 hours in Gautier
A Moss Point man is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a...
Moss Point man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Pascagoula shooting
According to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman, the shooting happened near Potomac Drive.
Pascagoula Police investigating shooting that left three injured

Latest News

Cold this morning. Sunny and cool today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was...
Police: Three shootings take place in less than 24 hours in Gautier
The Coastwide MLK Celebration, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Ingalls’ African American...
The Coastwide MLK Celebration hosts city-wide food drive in Gautier
On Saturday, the gymnasium in which Bobby Joe Jones coached children for more than three...
North Gulfport Middle School names gymnasium in honor of coach Bobby Jones