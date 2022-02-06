Black History Month
North Gulfport Middle School names gymnasium in honor of coach Bobby Jones

On Saturday, the gymnasium in which Bobby Joe Jones coached children for more than three decades was named after him.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport coaching icon has received a big honor. On Saturday, the gymnasium in which Bobby Joe Jones coached children for more than three decades was named after him.

And based on the attendance and the praise shared for the beloved mentor, the honor is obviously well deserved. The gymnasium at North Gulfport Middle School now has a worthy name.

“I’m just so blessed,” said Jones. “It’s just hard to put in words how many blessings has been bestowed on me.”

This comes after decades of service as a coach, principal and mentor.

Many of his lessons were taught in this gymnasium, his second home. He may have retired in 2002, but he’s not giving up yet.

“He’s one who still has the keys to the building. He comes in and helps students with basketball and he’s pretty much a legend here,” said Milton Ray III, principal North Gulfport Elementary and Middle School.

Before the unveiling, a two-hour event included speeches from those who became better people through his guidance.

“I’ve just never been greeted by so many friends and to feel like I’m on top of the world,” said Jones. “But, it’s just great. I feel super honored and proud that they saw fit that I have this day for me.”

Among those he coached was the organizer of the event, Beverly Coleman, who remembers harsh lessons in particular.

That lessons were well received.

“I wanted to be like coach Jones. So, I went into the education field. I became a basketball coach. I’m a leader and a mentor,” said Beverly Coleman.

And the moment for the man who shaped so many, it was well deserved.

“I told him, ‘I know you don’t have a lot of accolades, but, I know you don’t look for accolades.’ He just help kids, but, I think this is going to be real good for him,” said Prince Jones, Bobby Jones’s brother.

Jones said his investment in those kids yields a big payoff.

“I get a reward just seeing them be successful,” said Jones.

Of all the descriptions he has earned, Jones prefers to be called simply “A Child of God.”

