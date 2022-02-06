Black History Month
Former and current Major League Baseball players hold youth skills camp

By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Over at the Gulfport Sportsplex Saturday some local kids braved the cold and learned the game of baseball from some of the best in the business.

The Sportsplex hosted a fundamentals training camp for kids aged 5-12, with current and former major leaguers as their instructors.

They included Mississippi Gulf coast alum Fred Lewis who spent time with the Mets and the Giants among others.

Another Gulf Coast alum in Matt Lawton who spent time with the Mariners, Cleveland, many others, and also was a two-time all star.

As well as current Chicago Cubs, Gulfport, and Mississippi State alum Jonathan Holder.

The kids learned all the basics from fielding, hitting, and throwing.

Above all their instructors say it’s their privilege to continue to teach the game of baseball.

”I loved coming out to these camps as a kid,” said Holder. “Anytime us guys can get together, former baseball players and current baseball players, there’s a lot of knowledge there and it’s good to see these kids show up.

”It’s always a lot of fun to see the little kids come up,” said Lawton. “I’ve been doing it for years it feels like. Every year you get to see some of the same kids and get to watch them grow in their careers.”

”We’re just going to teach the kids the basic fundamentals of the game,” said Lewis. “It’s really important because the game is missing that.”

”The kids are ready for baseball and I commend the guys Jonathan, Fred, Matt, and Brandon for coming out and keeping this tradition going,” said former Major Leaguer and team ambassador for the Biloxi Shuckers Barry Lyons.

