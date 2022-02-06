The Coastwide MLK Celebration hosts city-wide food drive in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Lines stretched onto the street at the Gautier Senior Center as cars wait for boxes at the Coastwide MLK Celebration’s food drive.

The Coastwide MLK Celebration, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Ingalls’ African American Shipbuilder’s Association collaborated to make sure people’s pantries were stocked.

Each group spent the day volunteering to practice Dr. Martin Luther King’s acts of service.

“We know that during these times in the pandemic that access to food has been an issue for people, so this was a perfect opportunity to give back to Dr. King,” said co-chair Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King JR committee, Allytra Perryman.

Volunteers gave away boxes full of produce, bakery items, canned goods and more.

The groups had more than 14,000 lbs of food to feed 300 families.

African American Shipbuilders Association’s strategic advisor April Martin said the event started at 11a.m, but cars were lined up hours beforehand.

“We were a little scared that we wouldn’t get a lot of people. The line started here around 8:30, so we’ve been doing good. I’m expecting a great turnout and we’re excited to see everybody,” said Martin.

Feeding The Gulf Coast’s child nutrition manager Lana Martin said that the need to close the hunger gap grows more each year, especially in the senior community.

She said that people need to be more mindful of those that are without.

“One and five families face hunger, so we were happy to come together and partner to feed the people of Gautier Mississippi. It’s really Euphoric because you know you’re meeting that need and you’re helping people while seeing a smile on people’s faces,” said Martin.

The Coastwide Martin Luther King Jr Committee invites the public to tomorrow’s MLK parade to close the celebratory week.

