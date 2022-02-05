VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during their fourth-quarter game Thursday night.

According to Jackson County School District superintendent Dr. John Strycker, during the game between Vancleave and Pearl River Central, one Bulldog player got overly physical with another Blue Devils player and a punch was thrown.

The fight escalated leading to some audience members in the stands taking to the court where multiple fights broke out.

Strycker said Vancleave was suspended following the fight, which means they are currently out of the playoffs. The school was also fined but the amount was not disclosed.

As of now, no word on Pearl River Central’s consequences following the incident.

