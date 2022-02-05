Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game

By Akim Powell
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during their fourth-quarter game Thursday night.

According to Jackson County School District superintendent Dr. John Strycker, during the game between Vancleave and Pearl River Central, one Bulldog player got overly physical with another Blue Devils player and a punch was thrown.

Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during the fourth quarter and stopped their game Thursday night.

The fight escalated leading to some audience members in the stands taking to the court where multiple fights broke out.

Strycker said Vancleave was suspended following the fight, which means they are currently out of the playoffs. The school was also fined but the amount was not disclosed.

As of now, no word on Pearl River Central’s consequences following the incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Gulfport Police charge man in fatal hit-and-run
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself

Latest News

Gautier High Powerlifting
Gautier High hosts Raising Cane’s Region 4-5A Powerlifting Meet
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
Vancleave boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Saints interviewing Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for head coach; could announce hire this weekend, NFL insider says
The Mississippi State Bulldogs take the 4th spot in the D1Baseball Preseason top 25 poll.
Mississippi State baseball preparing for title defense