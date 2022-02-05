Black History Month
Vancleave’s Max Miller signs with Mississippi State

By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -A Vancleave Bulldog joined the national champion Bulldogs, as Max Miller signed on to join Mississippi State baseball Friday.

He said it’s not every day you get to sign with a national championship caliber team, but he’s looking forward to hitting the ground running with Chris Lemonis’ squad.

He’ll be joining some other coast talent in Starkville with East Central’s Brad Cumbest and George County’s Logan Tanner and looking forward to adding the Vancleave name to that list.

”It means a lot to be one of the few that go out and go D1, especially to Mississippi State from over here,” said Miller. “I just want to put on the impact that Brad Cumbest and Logan Tanner put on for East Central and George County. It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to go there. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do since I was young.”

Miller still has his senior season to focus on with Vancleave as baseball gets set to start in just a few weeks.

