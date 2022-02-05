Three Stone Tomcats sign at next level

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -Three Stone Tomcats put pen to paper to sign on to play football at the next level.

Carlos Brown and Zavier Fairley signed Friday, as well as Rylan Brown, who signed a few weeks ago with Saint Mary football but wanted to do it again with his Stone teammates.

Carlos Brown is headed to Mississippi Gulf Coast football to join Coach Jack Wright and the Bulldogs

While Fairley is headed up the road to Poplarville to join Seth Smith and the Pearl River Wildcats football program.

Each are looking forward to getting on campus in the fall.

“Getting to work but also getting to school and further my education, working out and building a bond with the team up there,” said Rylan Brown.

“They’ve [Gulf Coast] done great in the past few years. Brought a team a championship, brought new players and great players, I just want to be a part of that,” said Carlos Brown. “I want to bring my best ability, show who I am, and give what I got.”

”I really built a good relationship with their DB coach, Coach Sims. He talked to me a lot and came to visit a lot, so I liked that,” said Fairley.

