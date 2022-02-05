Black History Month
Sunny, but chilly this weekend

Staying chilly today, but at least the sun is back.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It has been cold this morning with lows near freezing. The wind has made it feel cooler. Thankfully, we’re going to see lots of sunshine today. We’ll only warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. It will be a little breezy with a wind from the north.

The wind will relax tonight, and the sky will remain clear. We’ll drop down into the upper 20s to low 30s by Sunday morning, so another freeze is expected. However, Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer than today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Cloud cover will return on Monday, but rain chances will remain slim. Only a stray shower or two is expected. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunshine will be back on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer and sunny. Highs will reach the low 60s.

