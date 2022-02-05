Black History Month
Police investigating fatal Pascagoula shooting

(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Potomac Drive. There, officers found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to Singing River Hospital for treatment, and one of the victims later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

