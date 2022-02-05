Pascagoula Police investigating shooting that left three injured

PASCAGOULA Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Friday night in Pascagoula.

According to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman, the shooting happened near Potomac Drive. Following the shooting, three people were taken to Singing River Hospital.

As of now, officers are currently on the scene and details are limited at this time.

