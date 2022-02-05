Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Pascagoula Police investigating shooting that left three injured

According to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman, the shooting happened near Potomac Drive.
According to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman, the shooting happened near Potomac Drive.(MGN)
By Akim Powell
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Friday night in Pascagoula.

According to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman, the shooting happened near Potomac Drive. Following the shooting, three people were taken to Singing River Hospital.

As of now, officers are currently on the scene and details are limited at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Gulfport Police charge man in fatal hit-and-run
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself

Latest News

Memorial staff helped bring awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the United...
‘National Wear Red Day’ event emphasizes heart disease in women
The good news is only minor flooding is expected on the Biloxi and Wolf Rivers after those...
Heavy rain impacts rivers to rise causing concern to residents
Hundreds of blooms will be on display this weekend in Gulfport. Joining us now is Mississippi...
Mississippi Gulf Coast Camellia Society to host annual event
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and as part of heart disease...
New heart procedure being preformed in South Mississippi