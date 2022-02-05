‘National Wear Red Day’ event emphasizes heart disease in women

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday is National Wear Red Day. It kicks off a month-long promotion by the American Heart Association.

For Michelle Petersen, National Wear Red Day is personal. It’s more than a promotional effort.

“My best friend died in 2014,” she said. “It was a heart-related disease. She had congestive heart failure.”

The kickoff to the month-long promotion by the American Heart Association is a way for Petersen, Memorial’s administrative coordinator, to honor her friend.

“I think about her every single day,” she said. “This scarf is actually a gift from her.”

But it’s also to hammer home the message that no woman is immune to heart disease.

“She had a heart attack in her 30′s, and it was by far the youngest individual I had ever known as a woman to have heart disease.”

And, Petersen wants other women to get more educated about prevention.

“Knowledge is power. The more you know, the better you are,” she said. “It’s not scary to know the truth. It’s scary not knowing, and knowing that it’s potentially out there and looming and you could have done something about it the entire time.”

Memorial Hospital in Gulfport joined with the American Heart Association to encourage everyone to take charge of their heart health.

But, with women, the disease is not so obvious.

“The symptoms are a little bit more subtle and oftentimes they go undiagnosed for several years,” said Memorial nurse practitioner Kristian Spear. “So, this is an opportunity for us as women to stop and think about, when was the last time you went to see your PCP? Have you had your annual wellness visit? What are your numbers? What’s your blood pressure? What’s your cholesterol?”

Sassy Miller has a family history of heart disease.

And a few months ago, she had a scare and went to the emergency room, thinking it was a heart attack.

“Thank the Lord, it wasn’t,” she said. “They told me my heart is fine and all. So, that’s the way I found out that my heart was fine – in the ER. So, hopefully, everybody else can go ahead of time and not wait until it’s too late or they think they’re having a heart attack.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 700,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year, making it the leading cause of death.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.